Finding the crown jewel of P.E.I.: Your comments on the Island's best spots

Islanders have been sharing their picks for crown jewel of P.E.I. after a Charlottetown councillor said Victoria Park in Charlottetown was his choice.
From lighthouses to beaches to beautiful coastal vistas, it's a wonder Islanders can choose just one spot they think of as the best.
People have been reaching out to share their thoughts on CBC Prince Edward Island's Facebook page and on Twitter.
Here's a little of what they had to say.
(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)
French River
"No photo available, but definitely French River," said Joy Fielder on Facebook. Luckily for her, Tammy Duplessis and Marilyn Precott sent in these great shots.
Basin Head
"So many beautiful places but Basin Head is my favourite!" said Sue Lundrigan of her top Island spot.
Janeen Laybolt agrees with Lundrigan. "Basin Head Beach is our crown jewel of eastern P.E.I.," Layboldt said on Facebook.
Thunder Cove
Thunder Cove and the iconic Teapot Rock are popular with tourists and Islanders alike.
"Sure is a crown jewel of P.E.I.," said Estelle Acorn on Facebook.
I’d say <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThunderCoveBeach?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThunderCoveBeach</a> is quite a jewel! Do a compare, it’s one of the best beaches in the world! <a href="https://t.co/pvSuvD8rcZ">pic.twitter.com/pvSuvD8rcZ</a>—@margcramsay
West Point
West Point may be a bit far for some Islanders, but these pictures show it is worth the drive.
Panmure Island
'So hard to pick one'
Many commenters said there were so many beautiful spots it would be difficult to choose.
"Too many possibilities, how could you choose just one," Scott Marlin said on Facebook.
"Be so hard to pick one," said Paulette Chillman.
"The Island is the crown jewel!" said Paula Ramsay.
"That's why our province is referred to as The Garden of the Gulf! So many crown jewels on P.E.I. I wouldn't want to narrow it down to one particular place."
