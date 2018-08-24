Finding the crown jewel of P.E.I.: Your comments on the Island's best spots

Islanders have been sharing their picks for crown jewel of P.E.I. after a Charlottetown councillor said Victoria Park in Charlottetown was his choice.

From lighthouses to beaches to beautiful coastal vistas, it's a wonder Islanders can choose just one spot they think of as the best.

People have been reaching out to share their thoughts on CBC Prince Edward Island's Facebook page and on Twitter.

Here's a little of what they had to say.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

French River

Marilyn Prescott nabbed this shot of French River. (Submitted by Marilyn Prescott)

"No photo available, but definitely French River," said Joy Fielder on Facebook. Luckily for her, Tammy Duplessis and Marilyn Precott sent in these great shots.

Tammy Duplessis sent in this photo of French River. (Submitted by Tammy Duplessis)

Basin Head

'So many beautiful places but Basin Head is my favourite!' says Sue Lundrigan. (Submitted by Sue Lundrigan)

"So many beautiful places but Basin Head is my favourite!" said Sue Lundrigan of her top Island spot.

Janeen Laybolt agrees with Lundrigan. "Basin Head Beach is our crown jewel of eastern P.E.I.," Layboldt said on Facebook.

Janeen Laybolt has Basin Head at the top of her list. (Submitted by Janeen Laybolt)

Thunder Cove

Thunder Cove and the iconic Teapot Rock are popular with tourists and Islanders alike.

Teapot Rock at Thunder Cove is a tourist hot spot for good reason. (Submitted by Eileen Robertson)

Mary Arsenault sent this shot of Thunder Cove. (Submitted by Mary Arsenault)

"Sure is a crown jewel of P.E.I.," said Estelle Acorn on Facebook.

I’d say <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThunderCoveBeach?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThunderCoveBeach</a> is quite a jewel! Do a compare, it’s one of the best beaches in the world! <a href="https://t.co/pvSuvD8rcZ">pic.twitter.com/pvSuvD8rcZ</a> —@margcramsay

West Point

Amy Butler submitted this beautiful picture of West Point. (Submitted by Amy butler)

West Point may be a bit far for some Islanders, but these pictures show it is worth the drive.

West Point was Olivia Collicutt's nomination for the crown jewel of P.E.I. (Submitted by Olivia Collicutt)

Panmure Island

This picture of the sky taken at Panmure Island is sure to entice some people to visit. (Submitted by Gail Creed)

Nicole Jay sent in this picture of Panmure Island and one of its equine inhabitants. (Submitted by Nicole Jay)

'So hard to pick one'

Many commenters said there were so many beautiful spots it would be difficult to choose.

Catherine Dominey Phillips sent this picture of Point Prim. (Submitted by Catherine Dominey Phillips)

"Too many possibilities, how could you choose just one," Scott Marlin said on Facebook.

"Be so hard to pick one," said Paulette Chillman.

"The Island is the crown jewel!" said Paula Ramsay.

Chelsey Gaudet submitted this picture of Skinners Pond as her choice. (Submitted by Chelsey Gaudet)

"That's why our province is referred to as The Garden of the Gulf! So many crown jewels on P.E.I. I wouldn't want to narrow it down to one particular place."

Albertine Clements sent in this gorgeous picture of Greenwich. (Submitted by Albertine Clements)

