Fire damages clubhouse at Crowbush Cove golf course

Firefighters were quick to prevent the spread of a fire at the Links at Crowbush Cove on P.E.I.'s North Shore Monday night.

Chief Alan Robbins of the Morell Fire Department said the call came in about 9 p.m., and the situation looked pretty bad when they arrived.

"There was all flames out front so we called in backup," said Robbins.

"It was underneath a deck into a gazebo that was built on the side of the building, which we had to tear the floor up."

Mount Stewart, East River and St. Peters fire departments were called in to assist.

Robbins said the fire was not, however, as bad as it looked initially, and most of the fire damage was contained to the floor of the deck and gazebo. There is extensive smoke damage to the clubhouse, he said.

There were no injuries, and firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

With files from Stephanie Kelly