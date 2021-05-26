Crosswalk painting done at a dangerous time, councillor complains

Coun. Carrie Adams of Summerside, P.E.I., says she is having a hard time getting a message through about the painting of a crosswalk near Summerside Intermediate School.

Adams was recently surprised to find herself stuck in traffic at 8:30 a.m. on a school day while the crosswalk on Central Street near the school was being repainted.

"Multiple flaggers, a crossing guard, students, travelling public, and school bus drivers, all in a dangerous situation of not knowing who's coming and who's going," said Adams.

It was a surprise, she said, because every year since she was elected to council three years ago she has asked for it not to be done at this time.

"That crosswalk is, at that time of day, the busiest crosswalk in our city," she said.

Adams said she has talked to the city's CAO, and he is looking into it.

