Summerside adds flags at crosswalks where pedestrians have 'a lot of trouble'

The City of Summerside has added orange flags for pedestrians to use to improve safety at three crosswalks along Water Street down to the city's boardwalk area.

The flags are in containers at the crosswalks. Pedestrians are encouraged to grab a flag and hold it out as they cross the street.

Summerside Coun. Carrie Adams said the town needed to do something to catch the eye of drivers in the area.

"We seem to be having an issue much the same as people passing school buses here in Summerside," she said.

"Daily we see many people going through crosswalks and there's people there waiting. So anything that helps is worth trying."

'Residents can benefit'

"We've been having a lot of trouble down along the boardwalk with people trying to cross over to the boardwalk," she said.

'We just wanted to try one of our busier areas that we do have a lot of complaints over and one that all residents can benefit from,' says Adams. (Submitted by Carrie Adams)

The flags will be available at three locations identified as high-traffic streets that intersect with Water Street:

Duke Street.

Northumberland Street.

Rufus Street.

The city has been asked to look at a number of solutions to the problem, but Adams said council thought the flags were a relatively inexpensive measure to test out first in one of the busier parts of the city.

"I've had people ask if we can try them in different areas of the city. So we just wanted to try one of our busier areas that we do have a lot of complaints over and one that all residents can benefit from," Adams said.

City staff are looking at other ideas, which are expected to be part of future budget discussions, she said.

