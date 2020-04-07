Restaurant near Confederation Bridge serving up free lunches to truckers crossing over to P.E.I.

A restaurant near the Confederation Bridge is serving up free lunches to truckers crossing over to P.E.I.

Crossings Cafe in Borden-Carleton is normally closed this time of year, but owner Andrew Wigston said he and his wife wanted to do something special for truckers — who are considered essential workers during COVID-19.

"We heard some reports about truckers having a hard time finding a hot meal," he said.

"We decided hey, what can we do — we're cooks and we own a café."

'Don't hesitate to give'

Wigston said the couple put a call out for supplies and since Monday morning, they've been handing out boxed lunches — complete with a sausage on a bun, cookies and water.

He said the café has received $1,000 in donations and staff have handed out over 200 free lunches.

'When we give, you'll always get it back in some way,' says owner Andrew Wigston. (Submitted by Crossings Cafe)

Wigston said the response from truckers has been overwhelming.

"A couple of guys have their eyes so wide, they couldn't say thank you enough," he said.

Wigston said staff are abiding by recommendations from the province's Health Department when it comes to preparing food during the pandemic.

Free lunches until food runs out

He said employees regularly change their gloves, wear homemade masks and are limiting who approaches the trucks.

"There are certain people who are handling the food and there are certain people that are delivering the boxes to the truckers."

Wigston said he plans to keep offering the free lunches until he runs out of food.

He said he's grateful to be able to be giving back and encourages others to do the same.

"Don't hesitate to give," he said.

"When we give, you'll always get it back in some way."

