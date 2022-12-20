82-year-old Charlottetown crossing guard relieved to discover what all the fuss was about

Mary Morrison, the 82-year-old crossing guard at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown, couldn't figure out why everyone was clapping and congratulating her when she walked into the gymnasium on Monday.

"I was scared to death they were going to retire me," she said. "I'm not ready for retirement."

Of course not.

They were applauding because every school day at lunchtime, she greets them with a smile and hello, and makes sure they are able to safely cross the busy intersection and Queen and Pond streets.

And for that, she was presented with the Crossing Guard of the Year Award by the P.E.I. Home and School Federation.

Morrison says it was 'amazing' to see all the students together in one place while accepting her award on Monday. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Heather Mullen, past president of the federation, said she's never been at a school where the cheering "just went on and on and on."

"I felt like I was hosting a talk show because they were cheering and Mary would be waving at everybody and blowing them kisses."

"Just seeing all the kids was so amazing because I never see them all together," Morrison said. "I always see them in little groups so that was beautiful."

Students, staff give standing ovation for P.E.I. crossing guard Mary Morrison Duration 0:27 Students and staff gave crossing guard Mary Morrison a loud, loving round of applause for earning the Crossing Guard of the Year Award by the P.E.I. Home and School Federation.

The reception was no surprise to Morrison's son, Baron Delaney.

"Everybody that I know around Charlottetown passes by and waves at her every day. It's like she's a beacon for people to see on their daily route and she's always smiling."

Mullen said Morrison has made a difference in the students' lives over the 15 years she's been a crossing guard.

"There's so many people in the school community that are important and part of the day for students, whether it's your crossing guard, your bus driver. the custodian, your EA, the secretary, your teachers, the principal — all of these people make a huge difference every day to students."

Morrison greets students with a smile and a fist bump on Tuesday. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

James Ronahan, a Grade 12 student at Colonel Gray, said he's known Morrison ever since he was a student at nearby Queen Charlottetown Intermediate and would walk to Dairy Queen for lunch.

"Every day she's out here, rain, snow, shine," he said.

"She's just so kind and so sweet and she's just a lovely person to talk to."

Morrison, who turns 83 in February, said the feeling is mutual.

"I keep doing it because of the kids. They're just wonderful," she said.

"We love each other."