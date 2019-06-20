Meet a 12-year-old P.E.I. student who has her own crossing guard
'It's like another friend'
Brianna Andrew, 12, has been receiving some special attention this past school year — even though she didn't realize it until recently.
The Grade 6 student from St. Jean Elementary School in Charlottetown just learned that the crossing guard she greets every day on her way to school is there just for her.
'I guess I'm the lucky one'
Brianna's been using the crosswalk since moving to St. Jean last September.
"Well, I guess I'm the lucky one," she said, with a smile on her face.
Brianna and crossing guard Kathy Doyle have been exchanging pleasantries most every school morning.
Doyle does help other pedestrians cross safely, but Brianna is her only regular.
'We got reduced'
Up until last year, Doyle had lots of regulars.
"With the new zoning that they put in last year we got reduced," Doyle said.
"Any child that lived on that side of the street, they have to go down to West Kent now. So we lost some children there. So my job got less," she laughed.
'I liked it when it was busy'
Doyle misses the stream of kids that used to greet her daily.
"I'm disappointed. I liked it when it was busy." But the slower pace has actually been a blessing for Doyle.
She's undergoing cancer treatment, and needs to rest on her walker until someone needs to cross the street.
"I find it too long to stand. So I sit until I have to get up and do my job and sit again."
Doyle looks forward to greeting Brianna. "Oh yes, I always say, 'Good morning and have a great day.'"
Even though Brianna only recently found out she has her own crossing guard, she has always appreciated Doyle's help.
"Well, I think it's a lot safer," Brianna said. "When I went to my old school, there was no crossing guard and there's been a few kids that almost got hit there."
Doyle herself has witnessed a few close calls.
"Last year, one little girl almost got hit there because the car just went right by us and then when I did get her licence, she said she didn't see us."
'Pay attention'
Doyle didn't accept that excuse. "I've got a big red vest — I'm not small — and a stop sign. And there was a child. Pay attention."
Charlottetown police are responsible for hiring and placing crossing guards at city schools.
Bylaw enforcement officer Todd Sutcliffe said every fall the city reviews where crossing guards are needed most.
A crossing guard is necessary there
Sutcliffe pointed out the situation at Doyle's corner is unusual.
Even though there is only one student regularly using the crosswalk, Sutcliffe said a crossing guard is necessary because it's right next to the school and other pedestrians do use it.
One of Doyle's other responsibilities is to help direct school buses onto the street.
Doyle would like to do the job for at least another year, depending on her health.
"Well, it's a little extra money each month and it kind of helps the bottom line and with my medications and everything it takes a few extra dollars."
In the meantime, Brianna appreciates that someone is waiting for her every morning. "Because it's like another friend."
It's also rewarding for Doyle.
"It's a pleasure. It's nice to see the smiles and say good morning".
