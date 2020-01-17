8 reasons to try cross-country skiing this winter

Now that there's plenty of snow on the ground, P.E.I. is looking like a winter wonderland — perfect for making tracks with cross-country skis.

Whether you prefer to head out on ungroomed areas, or enjoy a machine-groomed track, there are plenty of places to ski on P.E.I.

CBC asked a couple of seasoned skiers why it's their absolute favourite thing to do in winter, and how it can benefit just about anyone.

You can do it anywhere

Strap on your own skis and blaze your own trail through the snow. It's best, when possible, to ask property owners if it's OK to use their property. Or, several places across P.E.I. offer groomed trails for free or for a fee.

Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale has 24.5 kilometres of groomed recreational trails, 7.5 kilometres of competitive trails and a biathlon trail, plus ski rentals. The recreational trails are for all skill levels through beautiful countryside, and there is a nordic lodge to change.

Cross-country skiing is a great way to connect with nature without disturbing it. (Souris Striders/Facebook)

The non-profit Souris Striders Ski Club on the Souris Line Road in Souris may be P.E.I.'s best-kept secret, with 21 kilometres of scenic groomed trails on 40 hectares of land — three kilometres of the trails are lit until 10 p.m. every night — and a lodge for changing and rentals. There are four trails: groomed, classic, skate, and snowshoe.

In Summerside, Heather Moyse Park and Rotary Friendship Park both have trails groomed for free cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Charlottetown maintains groomed ski trails at Victoria Park and Belvedere Golf Course for free public use. Ski trail maps are available at the parks and recreation department at city hall.

And Mill River Resort at Mill River in western P.E.I. has three trails including more than eight kilometres of groomed trails and ski rentals, and one of the trails is lit until 9 p.m.

Reconnect with nature

Cross-country skiing puts you on a trail through nature. You could see birds, bunnies, foxes and more as you whoosh quietly through the woods and fields.

The Souris Striders Ski Club is starting a new night-skiing program on its three kilometres of lit trails every Tuesday evening. (Submitted by Souris Striders)

"It's a great way to just detach from the world and kind of recharge," said Sarah Flynn, the event co-ordinator for the Souris Striders. She said on an outing last week she was struck by the peaceful beauty of "trees and beautiful white snow and birds chirping, woodpeckers pecking on trees — it was just lovely."

"The air is so crisp and clean," said Albert Flavell, 50, an avid cross-country skier and fatbiker from Summerside. He's also in charge of grooming trails in the parks in Summerside.

Even on stormy days, wooded trails can be quiet and peaceful, he said.

"Whether it's the birds or the squirrels or just the smell of the spruce, it's a great place to be," Flavell said. "Being outside definitely plays a huge role in my mental health, for sure."

'An excellent workout'

"It's an excellent workout," said Flynn. "Cross-country skiers actually have some of the higher levels of physical fitness, and it's a great way to improve your cardiovascular health."

Albert Flavell this week on a trail at Brookvale's nordic ski park. (Submitted by Albert Flavell)

Flavell straps on his skis three or four times a week.

"If you want to push the pace, you can really get your heart rate up and have a great workout," he said. For a tougher workout, he hits the competitive trails at Brookvale (it also has easy and intermediate trails). Those looking for a flat, easy trail can try Rotary Friendship Park in Summerside, he suggests.

Skiing can be a mild or strenuous workout, depending on the pace the skier wants to set.

If you enjoy speed, skate-skiing rather than the classic old-school in-track skiing can be quite fast and exhilarating, Flavell said.

Be social

Flynn and Flavell said cross-country skiing can be a very social activity. Even if you arrive alone, you can find others on the trail to have a chat if you like.

The Souris club is starting a new night-skiing activity Tuesdays from 7 to 8, and everyone is welcome.

"Sometimes people don't have time during the daylight hours to go but they want to go in the evenings, but it's a little bit scary to go in the dark," said Flynn. They'll use the club's three kilometres of lighted trails.

Flavell enjoys going with a group of skiers, who often strap on headlights at night for a moonlight ski and share potluck snacks.

Family activity

Because cross-country skiing is for all abilities and fitness levels, it can be great for families of all ages.

Sarah Flynn, right, and her mom Mary Jane Callaghan have been cross-country skiing together and with other family members since Flynn was just five. (Submitted by Souris Striders)

"My mum starting taking me out when I was about five years old and we're still skiing together in the evenings, and this is 20 years later," said Flynn.

"It's a great way to bond with your children and teach them something new and teach them how to take care of their bodies."

Relatively inexpensive

A day pass for the Souris Striders trails is $5, or pay $10 for a year-round pass. Rentals are $5 per day, and there are plenty. Organizers said they only run out of skis one day a year: Islander Day, which this year falls on Feb. 17. The club keeps the fees low by fundraising.

Equipment rentals at the Souris Striders clubhouse are plentiful, organizers say, and cheap at just $5 a day. (Souris Striders/Facebook)

Mill River's fees start at $5 for a day pass to $35 for a family day pass with rentals, and season passes for trail use starting at $50 for students/seniors to $125 for a family.

The trails in Charlottetown and Summerside are free to the public.

Tickets to use the trail at Brookvale are $10 to $12.50 for a day pass, or $98 to $126.50 for a season pass. Rentals are available from $9 to $14 per day.

"For the enjoyment you get, it's pretty cheap," said Flavell. "It definitely is a cheap sport."

To purchase a good entry-level ski package of bindings, boots and poles should start at about $200, while a high-end carbon set can run to several thousand dollars, said Flavell — but either could last you a lifetime with only minor maintenance.

Cross-country skiing is a relatively safe winter sport compared to downhill skiing or hockey. (Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale/Facebook)

Relatively safe sport

Cross-country skiing is probably one of the safer winter sports, said Flynn, compared to alpine skiing or hockey.

Flavell said he used to be a runner, but said skiing is much easier on his joints, so he is less prone to injury.

Embrace winter

Cross-country skiing can change your mind from hating winter to looking forward to seeing the snow coming down steadily, asserts Flynn.

Barbara Boivard took this shot on a bright cool day on a P.E.I. cross-country ski trail a year ago. (Barbara Boivard)

"I know a lot of people struggle with how long the winters can seem or how cold and frigid they are," Flynn said.

"It's different when you have something you enjoy ... it makes the winters go by so much faster, it actually feels short because it's just so much fun to get out there!"

Looking for more information? There's a Facebook group called P.E.I. XC SKI where cross-country skiers on P.E.I. share information on trail conditions, plan socials, advertise skiing lessons and more.

