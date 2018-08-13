P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture hopes to help growers affected by cold June

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture is hoping to secure some compensation for growers whose crops were damaged by the cold weather in June.

The dramatic dip in temperatures hurt business for Islander farmers, including those who grow strawberries, blueberries and apples.

Executive director Robert Godfrey says the federation is trying to find a way to better-support certain crops that, in the past, haven't been insurable on P.E.I.

'Fallback provisions'

"We've got three commodities that are proven now and if we're going to see growth in those commodities we need to make sure the producers that venture into them know that there are fallback provisions like any other crop when Mother Nature decides to not co-operate," he said.

He said growers of those three crops are taking stock of the damage, and reporting back to the province.

The federation hopes to not only help the farmers access compensation for this year's losses, but also develop new ideas for crop insurance moving forward.

More P.E.I. news