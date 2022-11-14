P.E.I. child advocate concerned about proposed changes for vulnerable sector checks for child-care workers

The provincial government has introduced legislation that would remove the requirement for some staff who work in child-care centres to undergo vulnerable sector checks, raising red flags with the opposition and with P.E.I.'s child and youth advocate.

Currently, under provincial law, every staff person who works at a child-care centre must undergo criminal records and vulnerable sector checks to determine if they are suitable to work in the field.

But the province said sometimes police have been refusing to provide the checks, saying the Criminal Code of Canada stipulates they only do that if the person's job puts them in a position of trust and authority over children.

The province says not every job at a daycare fits that description. For example, administration staff should no longer require a check, the province said.

During debate in the P.E.I. Legislature earlier this month, the province said it had consulted with P.E.I.'s child and youth advocate.

No consultation, advocate says

But the advocate, Marvin Bernstein, said there was no consultation, just a PowerPoint presentation. He thinks the change will put children at risk.

"You could have certain individuals who perhaps may have abused other children, may have been violent, and not have that scoped out. They may have been convicted of certain criminal offences and that may not come out in the same way."

P.E.I.'s Opposition Green Party said every adult is in a position of trust and authority over every child — and every worker in a child-care setting should be checked.

"What we're looking for in a vulnerable sector check is a history of sexual offences," said MLA Lynne Lund.

I cannot think of many positions in a child-care centre that could be held by someone with a history of sexual offences that parents would feel good about. — Lynne Lund

"I cannot think of many positions in a child-care centre that could be held by someone with a history of sexual offences that parents would feel good about."

The Opposition and the child advocate said the province could change job descriptions to meet the Criminal Code requirements so all staff can continue to require the checks, rather than remove that requirement for some.

"Regardless of prescribed roles for staff, situations are fluid when it comes to the shifting needs of young children and there may be an urgent need for a staff person to step in and support and care for a young child," Bernstein said.