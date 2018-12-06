P.E.I. Crime Stoppers bringing back video re-enactments to encourage tips

P.E.I. Crime Stoppers is rebooting their re-enactment videos, with the hope of increasing the number of tips the service receives.

The number of tips fell about a year ago, when the national service discontinued its text tips.

Now, people are only able to report information over a cellphone app, through its website, or by calling a toll-free number.

The service is aiming to start filming re-enactments in October, said Scott Lundrigan, co-ordinator with P.E.I.'s service.

"Slowly we're going to start … where one of us is on camera talking about different crimes that each detachment or what the agency would like help with, and then we'll actually move on to the crime reconstruction, re-enactments if you will," he said.

More tips

The local service plans to post the re-enactments on a new Youtube channel, its website and its Twitter account, beginning in November.

P.E.I. Crime Stoppers receives about 1,000 tips each year — and many don't lead anywhere.

But the few tips that do, make the service worth it, Lundrigan said.

"Hopefully that does translate into more tips and we're just simply, we're an aid to the police community."

More P.E.I. news