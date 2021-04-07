'Targeted vehicle stop' leaves Summerside man facing drug charges

A Summerside, P.E.I. man faces drug trafficking charges after police stopped a vehicle in Borden-Carleton on Tuesday.

A police news release says the 54-year-old man had the following in his possession:

380 oxycodone pills.

377 diazepam pills.

70 grams of cannabis.

10 grams of cannabis resin.

Edged weapons.

$1,300 in cash.

The release from the Prince District JFO Drug Unit said the man was taken into custody after the "targeted vehicle stop" and released on Wednesday.

He will appear in court at a later date.

The drug unit is made up of officers from the RCMP, Summerside Police Services, and Kensington Police Services.

