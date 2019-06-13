After close call with cricket ball, Stratford, P.E.I. man wants greater safety measures at parks
'It was so loud it sounded like a gun shot'
A Stratford, P.E.I., father wants more safety measures put in place at local parks after he says a cricket ball narrowly missed his family, including his two-year-old twins.
Wayne Lunn was at Tea Hill Park on Sunday with his wife and mother-in-law to take birthday photos of his children at the beach.
As he was removing his stroller from the trunk with his mother-in law, he turned around to see a cricket ball flying toward them.
"It was just centimetres from hitting either one of us and I mean, we both were shocked. I saw the ball coming but I didn't have enough time to say anything or do anything about it," he said.
He said the ball hit his liftgate, breaking one of the lights that illuminates the licence plate. He said it caused nearly $1,500 worth of damage.
"It was so loud it sounded like a gun shot," he said. "Luckily, it didn't hit any of us."
Park at your own risk
Lunn said he has no issues with cricket being played, but that he'd like to see more fencing or signs in the area.
"Just something that would keep the people safe here," he said.
Jeremy Pierce, Stratford's director of recreation, culture and events, called the incident an unfortunate, but rare event.
While there is a sign that says "park at your own risk" at the entrance of the park, Pierce said Stratford is looking at options for signs, fencing and parking at all Stratford parks — not just Tea Hill.
"We've been researching ways to remedy the situation not only for this individual, but for all individuals visiting our parks," he said.
Officials with the town said that if changes are approved, they will be included in next year's budget.
Lunn said he'd like the town to cover his $1,500 bill, but Pierce said he's not in a position to make that decision.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.