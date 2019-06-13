After close call with cricket ball, Stratford, P.E.I. man wants greater safety measures at parks

A Stratford, P.E.I., father wants more safety measures put in place at local parks after he says a cricket ball narrowly missed his family, including his two-year-old twins.

Wayne Lunn was at Tea Hill Park on Sunday with his wife and mother-in-law to take birthday photos of his children at the beach.

As he was removing his stroller from the trunk with his mother-in law, he turned around to see a cricket ball flying toward them.

"It was just centimetres from hitting either one of us and I mean, we both were shocked. I saw the ball coming but I didn't have enough time to say anything or do anything about it," he said.

Wayne Lunn says he and his mother-in-law were removing a stroller from the trunk of his car when the cricket ball hit the car. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

He said the ball hit his liftgate, breaking one of the lights that illuminates the licence plate. He said it caused nearly $1,500 worth of damage.

"It was so loud it sounded like a gun shot," he said. "Luckily, it didn't hit any of us."

Park at your own risk

Lunn said he has no issues with cricket being played, but that he'd like to see more fencing or signs in the area.

"Just something that would keep the people safe here," he said.

Lunn says he doesn't have any issues with cricket being played. He'd like to see a fence or more signage at the park to warn people about the risks. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Jeremy Pierce, Stratford's director of recreation, culture and events, called the incident an unfortunate, but rare event.

While there is a sign that says "park at your own risk" at the entrance of the park, Pierce said Stratford is looking at options for signs, fencing and parking at all Stratford parks — not just Tea Hill.

"We've been researching ways to remedy the situation not only for this individual, but for all individuals visiting our parks," he said.

Jeremy Pierce, Stratford's director of recreation, culture and events, says the town is looking at options for signs, fencing and parking at all Stratford parks — not just Tea Hill. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Officials with the town said that if changes are approved, they will be included in next year's budget.

Lunn said he'd like the town to cover his $1,500 bill, but Pierce said he's not in a position to make that decision.

More P.E.I. news