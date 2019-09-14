Power crews optimistic as some Islanders enter second week without electricity

As some Islanders enter a second week without electricity, Maritime Electric is optimistic it will restore power to all of its customers sometime Sunday.

About 80 crews have been out on roads across the Island since 7 a.m., said Kim Griffin, the utility's spokesperson.

"The plan is to get everyone back on by tonight," Griffin said.

As of 3:43 p.m., the utility reported 228 customers without power.

Crews are optimistic about the progress they will make Sunday despite concerns about strong winds overnight Saturday, she said.

Maritime Electric is asking customers who remain without power to reach out if they haven't already.

"Give us a call if you're power is still out and you have not reported it to us please call us at our 1-800 number. We want to verify that you're in our system," Griffin said.

Officials at the courthouse in Summerside have announced it is expected to be up and running Monday.

In addition, Health PEI has advised that power has been restored to Community Mental Health and Addictions in Alberton with all services resumed.

Scam warning

Griffin is also cautioning Islanders about a phone and text scam that is circulating.

Maritime Electric is warning customers of a text message scam. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

Customers are being contacted by someone claiming to represent Maritime Electric and threaten disconnection if they don't deliver immediate payment, she said.

"We don't communicate with our customers about billing via text," Griffin said.

Customers who receive similar text or phone messages, she said, are being asked to notify Maritime Electric and RCMP immediately.

