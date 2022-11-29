Afghan and Islander come together to write children's book

A new children's book about cross-cultural friendship came out of the real thing.

Crescent Moon Friends is co-authored by Wadia Samadi, born and raised in Afghanistan but now living in Virginia, and Mo Duffy Cobb of Prince Edward Island. The two got together because they were working on similar projects: Cobb with the Afghan Women's Writing Project, and Samadi with Free Women Writers, an Afghan group.

"Wadia and I started reading each other's work online, and we started to Skype and chat and get to know each other," said Cobb.

They both had young daughters climbing into the picture during those Skype calls, and their presence prompted the two to think about writing a children's book together.

Crescent Moon Friends is the story of an Afghan girl, Aisha, who moves to Canada and meets Amelia. Over the course of the book the girls recognize their differences, but come together through the exploration of values they share.

A book 'so special, so close'

The book represents a very personal experience, Samadi said.

"I have been, I still am, the character Aisha from this book, the Afghan girl who moves to a new land," she said.

"I know so many other girls, Aishas, in my life who have been through a similar journey."

Samadi was older than Aisha when she moved to the United States to go to college in 2007, but it was still a huge culture shock, and though settled in Virginia she still feels she shares something with the character.

"There's constant longing for home, the constant struggle of fitting in, finding the right people, connecting with the right people who accept you for your differences," she said.

"This book has always — from day one — been so special, so close to me."

With Canada aiming to attract more immigrants in the coming years, Cobb and Samadi hope the book can play a role in easing the transition both for those arriving and those welcoming them.

"We're hoping that this book will be a good teaching tool for kids, cross-cultural friendships, and will foster more of those friendships in P.E.I. schools, in Canadian schools, as more and more immigrants come to Canada," said Cobb.

The authors will host a book launch at The Guild in Charlottetown Saturday at 10 a.m. They are hoping for a good turnout of children. There will be cupcakes and dancing, in particular the attan, an Afghan dance featured in the book.