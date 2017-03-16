Pandemic leaves Credit Union Place short $1.2M in revenue

The COVID-19 pandemic has left Credit Union Place in Summerside $1.2 million below revenue targets, officials say.

Credit Union Place closed last March and did not reopen until June.

J.P. DesRosiers, Summerside's director of community services, said the facility lost revenue from events, convention business and traffic at the restaurant and fitness centre.

Even after it reopened, most shows and events had to be postponed, and recreational programming altered to serve far fewer people in order to adhere to public health restrictions.

DesRosiers said the biggest challenge now is trying to determine what the event business will look like post-pandemic.

No staff laid off

"On the event side of things, it's more trying to be creative as we look to the future because the uncertainty is still there. You know, what is hosting a concert is going to look like, post pandemic?"

No staff were laid off, DesRosiers said. They were kept busy with other projects, including work that could be done outdoors.

He said convention business seems to be building again, with smaller groups that need a large space to maintain physical distancing.

"While we're planning and we're looking at events for the future and really gearing up to have a big number of years to follow the pandemic, we are doing so without totally knowing how the landscape is going to look."

