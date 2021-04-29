4 P.E.I. credit unions vote in favour of merging

Four credit unions in P.E.I. have voted in favour of merging.

Members of Évangéline-Central, Malpeque Bay, Provincial and Tignish credit unions approved the merge, which will now include a network of 10 branches across the province.

"The merger of these four credit unions will create an even stronger, more competitive credit union positioned to better serve members and our communities and increase revenue growth," said Alfred Arsenault, CEO of Évangéline-Central Credit Union, in a news release.

"We are excited for our future and all of the possibilities and opportunities to serve our members with new products and services."

The new credit union will now serve more than 35,000 members and hold $1 billion in assets, the release said.

Two-week vote by members

There was a group in Tignish that opposed the merger. The local credit union held a meeting to hear from members, where some were concerned that funds and power would leave their community and centralize in Charlottetown.

In the end, after a two-week voting period in April, members voted to approve the merge.

"We are delighted with this outcome and would like to thank all of the members who voted and who took the time to talk to us in the branches, attend community information sessions and visit our website to help inform their vote," Arsenault said.

The search for a new CEO will begin in the coming days, the release said, as well as the process of determining the name for the new credit union.

The official date of the merger is Oct. 1.

