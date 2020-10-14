Provincial Credit Union to double in size

Provincial Credit Union is getting set for a big expansion.

The credit union plans to double the size of its head office on University Avenue in Charlottetown.

The credit union had hoped to begin the work this year but challenges related to COVID-19 means the work will be delayed until 2021.

"We had hoped to begin in July," says Bernard Gillis is the CEO of Provincial Credit Union.

"We had made the decision to delay all renovations until spring of next year."

Gillis said the biggest issue was a delay in obtaining some materials.

"We plan to ensure that anyone that is going to have interactions with individuals, everything will be on the main level. We currently don't have an elevator in our existing building and we will not have one in our new building," he said.

The planned addition to the Provincial Credit Union will include a call centre on the second floor. (Submitted by Provincial Credit Union)

Right now Gillis doesn't know what the final cost of the project will be at this point.

He said a call centre will be on the second floor of the new addition and it will allow the business to expand the hours to help clients with their accounts.

That means some new jobs for Islanders — but Gillis doesn't know how many yet.

Gillis said things such as immigration and awareness of financial products have helped the business advance.

"Business has been very good over the past two to three years," he said.

Provincial Credit Union has 15,000 members with branches in Charlottetown, Stratford, North Rustico and Montague.

