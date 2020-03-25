House decorations bring joy on P.E.I. in time of COVID-19

Islanders who may be going "shack whacky" are finding creative ways to come together while staying apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some are putting teddy bears in windows, while others are putting up Christmas lights or painting their front windows. They are sharing their pictures on social media, and mean to show unity or bring a smile to anyone who drives or walks by — while following the rules of social distancing.

Kim Baglole lives near Summerside and said the Facebook group P.E.I. Bear Hunt has taken off "like wildfire" with more than 5,000 members.

"This is a nice fun, positive, upbeat way to get people practising social distancin, because everybody's probably getting a little shack wacky right about now," she said.

Brenda Doyle put teddy bears in her window to greet passers-by. (Brenda Doyle)

The idea is to get people to put teddy bears or other stuffed animals in windows so people can see them or even turn it into a scavenger hunt.

She said some people have been creative, dressing teddy bears up in twin outfits or decorating them in a theme such as hockey.

"There's one lady whose grand-babies come to sleep with her every weekend. She has a couple of stuffies for when the kids are there, and the kids can't come anymore. So now she's got them in the window so her grandkids can come visit the stuffies," Baglole said.

"So little heart-warming stories like that all over the Island."

Can you spot the little bear in Becky Murley Pineau's window? (Becky Murley Pineau)

Lisa Chandler and her daughter Lali have been painting flowers and rainbows on their windows at their home in Charlottetown. They are encouraging others to decorate their windows, as well, and take pictures and post them to social media with the hashtag #ourglass and #togetherapart.

"We just wanted to create a project to do together and we like flowers," Chandler said.

Lisa Chandler is encouraging people to post their pictures with the hastags #ourglass and #togetherapart. (Lisa Chandler)

"I think a lot of us are feeling the need to come together but also somewhat powerless, and this was something to do together as a family and get other families on board."

The pair has enjoyed watching others in the neighbourhood join in the fun.

"It makes me feel happy," nine-year-old Lali said.

Chandler's daughter Lali says it makes her happy to see all the colourful windows. (Lisa Chandler)

Making children feel happy and safe was one reason Marc Cormier put his Christmas lights back on his home in Brackley.

"I know how children are probably having a little anxiety," he said. "I thought it might be a way of showing we can do this, we can all unite."

Colleen Avery's stuffy emojis blow kisses to people in Miminegash. (Colleen Avery)

