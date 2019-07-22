Victim in fatal West Prince crash identified

The victim of a fatal crash early Saturday morning in Woodstock, P.E.I., near O'Leary has been identified as Noah Thaddeus McInnis, 24.

Western Road along Route 2 between Howlan Road and Duvar Road was closed Saturday for about nine hours to investigate the single-vehicle crash.

McInnis was the son of Kenneth and Louann Perry of Greenmount, P.E.I., and had three siblings, according to his obituary online at Rooney's Funeral Home.

McInnis will be waked at Rooney Funeral Home in Alberton Tuesday from 6-9 p.m., and his funeral mass is planned for Wednesday at St. Simon and St. Jude Church in Tignish at 3 p.m.

