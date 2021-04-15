Skip to Main Content
3 taken to hospital after crash between Montague and Murray River

RCMP in Kings County, P.E.I., say three people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle crash just before noon on Thursday.

Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, RCMP say

This Google Street View image shows the intersection of St. Mary's Road and Commercial Road in eastern P.E.I., where a collision sent three people to hospital on Thursday. (Google Street View)

The crash between an SUV and a sedan closed off the corner of St. Mary's Road and Commercial Road, midway between Montague and Murray River.

RCMP say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation continues into the cause of the collision.  

