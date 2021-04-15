3 taken to hospital after crash between Montague and Murray River
RCMP in Kings County, P.E.I., say three people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle crash just before noon on Thursday.
Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, RCMP say
The crash between an SUV and a sedan closed off the corner of St. Mary's Road and Commercial Road, midway between Montague and Murray River.
RCMP say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The investigation continues into the cause of the collision.