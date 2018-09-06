Teenager killed in motor vehicle accident identified as Mya Rose Arsenault

An obituary from the Central Queen's Funeral Home says there will be visitation at the funeral home in New Glasgow on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. (Central Queen's Funeral Home)

The 17-year-old girl who died in a single-vehicle collision on Wednesday has been identified as Mya Rose Arsenault.

The accident happened on Walsh Road, an unpaved road in Mount Tryon, P.E.I. She was a passenger.

An obituary from the Central Queen's Funeral Home says there will be visitation at the funeral home in New Glasgow on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 5-8 p.m.

Funeral mass will be at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, in South Rustico, on Monday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 a.m.

Investigation into the collision is ongoing

RCMP, along with Island EMS and Borden-Carleton Fire Department, responded to the call at about 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Arsenault was pronounced dead on the scene. RCMP said drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

An RCMP Traffic Analyst also attended the scene.

Three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to Prince County Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

An RCMP Traffic Analyst also attended the scene. The investigation continues into the cause of the collision.

