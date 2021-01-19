Route 2 reopens after Hunter River crash sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Hunter River, P.E.I., Monday evening.

The accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. AT and temporarily shut down part of Route 2, which led to traffic being backed up for kilometres in both directions.

Queens District RCMP Cpl. Shaun Coady said one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, while a second person was treated at the scene.

"Preliminary investigation, but it appears at this time speed may have been a factor," he said.

RCMP, Island EMS and the New Glasgow Fire Department responded to the collision.

Route 2 reopened to traffic around 10 p.m.

More from CBC P.E.I.