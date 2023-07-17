Content
Man seriously hurt in 2-vehicle crash north of Borden-Carleton

A transport truck and a sport utility vehicle collided at the intersection of Route 1A and Route 10 in the Central Bedeque area of P.E.I. Monday morning.

Map showing relative positions of Central Bedeque and Borden-Carleton on Prince Edward Island.
A collision that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Monday morning happened in Central Bedeque, usually about a 10-minute drive north of Borden-Carleton. (CBC)

One man was seriously injured and taken to hospital, said Const. Gavin Moore of the RCMP.

The collision occurred at around 10:20 a.m. AT, about 12 kilometres north of Borden-Carleton.

"There was a power pole that was damaged and there were wires down, so Maritime Electric did come and deactivated those particular lines," Moore said. 

Traffic had to be diverted via the Dunk River Road, he said.

