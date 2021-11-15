Man dead after single vehicle collision in Scotchfort

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Scotchfort Monday afternoon.

RCMP Cpl. Gregg Garrett said the accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Route 2, west of the Afton Road.

"It was a single-vehicle collision with the male that's now deceased as a result of the collision," Garrett said.

Police are in the early stages of an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident, Garrett said.

The road was briefly restricted to single-lane traffic, he said.