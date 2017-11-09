Communities minister appoints trustee in Crapaud following council resignations

Prince Edward Island Communities Minister Jamie Fox has appointed a trustee to oversee the municipality of Crapaud after a series of resignations left the local community council unable to form a quorum.

Former Charlottetown chief administrative officer Roy Main has been appointed as Crapaud trustee. Main will fulfil the position until a new council has been elected.

"This step is not taken lightly," said Christine MacKinnon, director of municipal affairs at the Department of Fisheries and Communities.

"Our preference is always to work with people of the community and the elected officials. But in the current case, with these recent resignations the municipal council was just not in a position to carry out the necessary business."

MacKinnon said there have been 14 resignations in the municipality's council since 2018. It was last left without a quorum after the resignation of the then-acting mayor and one councillor in July.

Crapaud council member Della Ferguson says she and the other two remaining councillors were blindsided by Fox's decision.

"The three of us have had a lot of phone calls because they're just hearing things through the grapevine," she said.

Ferguson, who was elected to her seat along with the other council members in a byelection last May, said they were not told by the department they've been stripped of their positions.

"According to what I've been told, I am a councillor with no power," she said. "So I take it from that that I'm still in council. I have not been told that I'm not."

MacKinnon said the councillors "no longer have a role in the council," but avoided saying it's been formally dissolved.

More from CBC P.E.I.