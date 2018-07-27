Poultry pageant popular at Crapaud Exhibition

An exhibitor credits a surge in interest in poultry breeding as one reason for the large number of birds on display this year at the Crapaud Exhibition.

Organizers say 275 birds have been entered in the judging competitions — the most in years.

"The new resurgence to this interest is from urban chicken farmers," said exhibitor Jamie Carson.

"We hear about people allowed to have chickens and possibly a beehive or garden in their backyard, and people are not satisfied with just possibly having the run-of-the-mill hatchery-type red hen."

'Poultry is taking over'

Carson and his family brought 88 birds to Crapaud Exhibition from his hobby farm in Riverglade, New Brunswick. Carson has judged and exhibited at competitions in many parts of Canada and the U.S.

Crapaud Exhibition marks Carson's first time showing birds on P.E.I.

"Size does not dictate the success of the show," said Carson. "It's the quality and the camaraderie that makes the exhibition."

Organizers say they don't get many exhibitors from off Island. They invested $5,000 in new poultry crates this year, but they say there's still not a lot of space for the birds.

"This area is always quite busy," said Della Ferguson, organizer of the poultry division.

"Poultry is taking over, space-wise. I think we may have to put a limit on how many we allow from year-to-year."

More P.E.I. news