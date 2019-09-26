Large-scale emergency exercise planned in Crapaud
If you're in central P.E.I. Thursday evening and you see a lot of emergency vehicles, don't panic.
Multiple agencies involved in exercise
A full-scale mass casualty accident exercise is happening at Crapaud's South Shore Actiplex.
The exercise, led by the Crapaud Fire Department and the municipality, will test response to a serious emergency.
It involves multiple agencies — including P.E.I. EMO, Island EMS and RCMP — and Holland College fire program cadets will be acting as the casualties.
It's scheduled to begin around 6 p.m.
