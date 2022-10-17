Future of Crapaud Curling Club uncertain, facing shortage of board members, volunteers

The Crapaud Curling Club has had a rocky couple of years during COVID-19, and now community members are hoping to find a way to keep the club going.

The club, which has existed for more than 50 years, held an emergency meeting Oct. 13, to try to find people willing to help run the organization. Another meeting is planned for Oct. 21.

Board member Crystal Wood said the pandemic means fewer people came out to curl — and the club is also facing a shortage of volunteers on the board.

"The board only had really two or three active members who were stepping up — it's a lot," said Wood.

The Crapaud Curling Club dates back to 1967, and is on the Trans-Canada Highway beside the pharmacy and the community rink. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"Life is busy for everyone, especially with COVID, a lot of people were hesitant to get involved in things," said Wood.

Wood said young people and seniors enjoy the club regularly, and she hopes it can open for the 2022 season.

"I think the loss would be major to the community," she said.

Former councillor worried

Former councillor Steven Carey said the community doesn't have a lot of businesses or community buildings left.

"It's a good place to meet and to socialize."

Carey said the expenses to run it have been adding up, and membership has been dwindling.

While the curling club faces volunteer shortages, the building itself is holding strong. Wood said an engineer looked at the building last year and determined it was in good condition.

"Structurally everything is good, it's just little minor hiccups you have every year," she said.

The club's ice usually goes in around this time of year, so the club is expected to make a decision on its future soon. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Wood said the two slower years were costly, but hopes if they can recruit more volunteers, they can do more to attract people and bring in more money from memberships, bar sales and special events.

Wood also said the mortgage is almost paid off so the hope is to be able to remortgage the building to help cover some expenses.

The club has also applied for provincial grants.

Search for board members

Wood said there was good attendance at the first emergency meeting and she's hopeful an elections meeting set for Friday, Oct. 21 will attract even more people.

"If we don't have enough board members to step up on Friday, we have no other choice but to close the building," she said.

The ice usually goes in around this time of year, so the club is expected to make a decision on its future soon.

The Crapaud Curling Club accepts board members nominees and volunteers from any part of P.E.I.