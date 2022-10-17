Future of Crapaud Curling Club uncertain, facing shortage of board members, volunteers
'I think the loss would be major to the community'
The Crapaud Curling Club has had a rocky couple of years during COVID-19, and now community members are hoping to find a way to keep the club going.
The club, which has existed for more than 50 years, held an emergency meeting Oct. 13, to try to find people willing to help run the organization. Another meeting is planned for Oct. 21.
Board member Crystal Wood said the pandemic means fewer people came out to curl — and the club is also facing a shortage of volunteers on the board.
"The board only had really two or three active members who were stepping up — it's a lot," said Wood.
"Life is busy for everyone, especially with COVID, a lot of people were hesitant to get involved in things," said Wood.
Wood said young people and seniors enjoy the club regularly, and she hopes it can open for the 2022 season.
"I think the loss would be major to the community," she said.
Former councillor worried
Former councillor Steven Carey said the community doesn't have a lot of businesses or community buildings left.
"It's a good place to meet and to socialize."
Carey said the expenses to run it have been adding up, and membership has been dwindling.
While the curling club faces volunteer shortages, the building itself is holding strong. Wood said an engineer looked at the building last year and determined it was in good condition.
"Structurally everything is good, it's just little minor hiccups you have every year," she said.
Wood said the two slower years were costly, but hopes if they can recruit more volunteers, they can do more to attract people and bring in more money from memberships, bar sales and special events.
Wood also said the mortgage is almost paid off so the hope is to be able to remortgage the building to help cover some expenses.
The club has also applied for provincial grants.
Search for board members
Wood said there was good attendance at the first emergency meeting and she's hopeful an elections meeting set for Friday, Oct. 21 will attract even more people.
"If we don't have enough board members to step up on Friday, we have no other choice but to close the building," she said.
The ice usually goes in around this time of year, so the club is expected to make a decision on its future soon.
The Crapaud Curling Club accepts board members nominees and volunteers from any part of P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?