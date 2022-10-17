Crapaud Curling Club board election a sweeping success

The Crapaud Curling Club will live to see another day, thanks to community members who stepped forward to join the club's board.

Earlier this month, the club's future was uncertain, as the pandemic and dwindling membership numbers took their toll on its board and volunteer pool.

The club, which has existed for more than 50 years, held an emergency meeting on Oct. 13, to try to find people willing to help run the organization. When no one stepped forward, another meeting was planned for Oct. 21.

At that meeting, eight new and one returning board members were elected. Secretary Crystal Wood said she's relieved with the outcome.

Crystal Wood is the sole returning board member at the Crapaud Curling Club. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"We're very excited that we were able to get a full board … hopefully this means great things," she said.

Wood says the election means the club will be able to stay open for at least one more year.

"I'm hoping with a brand new board we'll be able to make the club last for years to come," she said. "But as of right now, we know that for sure there should be curling this year."

'Not just a place for curling'

Wood said many non-members showed up to last week's meeting. She said their interest helps to ensure the club can keep its doors open.

"I think it's great for them to finally realize that this is not just a place for curling," she said.

In addition to the curling rink, the club has pool tables, a dart board, board games and cards, and offers activities for everyone in the community, regardless of their membership status.

"I think it's really great for the community."

The Crapaud Curling Club was established in 1967 and hosts regular recreational leagues, bonspiels and tournaments throughout the winter months. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Volunteers always welcome

Wood said although the board positions have been filled, there's still more to be done.

"We will always need volunteers. Whether it's to help with our membership drives, bonspiels, just anything really," she said.

The board held its first meeting on Oct. 24. Wood said the new board's first priority is getting the ice in for this year. She said the club's opening date is expected to be announced by the end of this month.