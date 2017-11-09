Crapaud fills vacant council positions
The Rural Municipality of Crapaud, P.E.I., now has a full council.
Neila Auld is now mayor, a position she has held in the past.
An election was scheduled for late last month to fill the position of mayor, as well as two councillor spots. Only one person came forward for each position — meaning they were all acclaimed.
Bill Chester and Kris Jones have filled the vacancies for the councillor positions.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
