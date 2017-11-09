Crapaud fills vacant council positions

The Rural Municipality of Crapaud, P.E.I., now has a full council.

An election was scheduled for late last month to fill the position of mayor, as well as two councillor spots. Only one person came forward for each position — meaning they were all acclaimed.

Neila Auld is now mayor, a position she has held in the past.

Bill Chester and Kris Jones have filled the vacancies for the councillor positions.

