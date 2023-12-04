P.E.I. ski patrol member is first-ever Islander to receive national award

A P.E.I. ski patrol instructor is the first Islander to receive a prestigious life member award from the Canadian Ski Patrol.

Craig Taggart has been a member of the ski patrol for 30 years, and is a familiar sight for anyone who frequents Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale.

Taggart was watching a livestream of the recent award ceremony when a friend surprised him with the certificate just as his name was announced as the recipient.

He said the national recognition left him speechless.

"I've seen people receive this award over the years and see how emotional they are, and when the reality hit me, it was just as emotional," Taggart said.

'I've always found volunteering to be a huge way to give back to the community,' says Craig Taggart. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Taggart said he was inspired to join the Canadian Ski Patrol after seeing an ad seeking volunteers 30 years ago.

But his passion for helping others began at an even younger age.

"I have always volunteered from the time I was very young, with Boy Scouts and all the way up," he said. "I've always found volunteering to be a huge way to give back to the community and I've always got a lot out of it."

'I'm a patroller, first and foremost'

While Taggart may be the first ski patrol member from P.E.I. to receive the life member award, he hopes he won't be the last.

He said the service has increased its efforts to have more Island members recognized at the national level.

Meanwhile, Taggart has no plans of slowing down his presence on the slopes of Brookvale after receiving this recognition.

"I'm a patroller, first and foremost. I will be on the hills and I will wear my jacket proudly and I will help people that are injured, and if patrollers are looking for advice or looking for help with something, all they've gotta do is ask," he said.

"That's my role — just to be there to support people."