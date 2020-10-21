Crafters, artisans take their wares outside in Summerside this weekend

Island craft lovers won't have the Three Oaks Craft Fair to enjoy this fall, but they will have a "COVID-friendly" alternative this weekend.

Explore Summerside has organized a spread-out craft trail this Sunday, in partnership with Evermoore Brewing Co.

The Confederation Trail and a city trail run right behind the brewery and the Loyalist Inn, and the area will be roped off for a one-way loop with vendors positioned at safe distances along the way.

Rose Dennis, the executive director of Explore Summerside, said the project is designed to attract people to the city and help artisans and crafters who would otherwise be missing the revenue coming in from the holiday fair held at Three Oaks Senior High School.

"That way we're going to be supporting small business operators in the city who normally participate in the craft fair," she said. "A lot of these persons have been working, especially through COVID, at home on their products and didn't have a place to be able to sell them.

"It also increases people to come into the city for dining and shopping in other establishments as well."

Dennis credited Alex Clark of Evermoore with coming up with the idea for the event.

There will be at least 45 vendors, live music and a fall photo display area to attract visitors.

Masks recommended

Fifty people will be admitted at a time and all COVID-19 public health regulations will be followed during the event, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"Masks are strongly recommended," Dennis noted, with volunteers reminding people to comply "as much as possible."

The rain date will be Nov. 1.

There is no admission fee, but any donations will go to Three Oaks to make up for some of the school's lost craft fair revenue.

More from CBC P.E.I.