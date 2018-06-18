Island creations a point of pride at new craft centre
'There are so many great artisans and it just showcases their work'
The PEI Crafts Council's new gallery and learning space is open to the public at its new location at 98 Water Street.
The space, formerly home to restaurant Local 343, opened on June 5th and has seen steady traffic while showcasing Island arts and crafts.
"Prior to this we just had some office space so it is great to have the retail space back here on the Island," said Claire Palmer, gallery manager at the Centre for Craft.
The art for sale on display is all made on Prince Edward Island.
PEI Crafts Council juried members can have pieces included in the gallery.
They also have room for educational classes on the second floor, where people can sign up for workshops.
These are open to the public and designed to help artisans and crafters further their careers.
"Right now, we are showcasing over 40 Island artisans here in the gallery so we have potters, woodworkers, textile artists and jewellers," Palmer said. "So we have a really good variety."
"The Island has so much great talent here, there are so many great artisans and it just showcases their work."