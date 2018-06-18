Island creations a point of pride at new craft centre

The PEI Crafts Council's new gallery and learning space is open to the public at its new location at 98 Water Street.

The space, formerly home to restaurant Local 343, opened on June 5th and has seen steady traffic while showcasing Island arts and crafts.

"Prior to this we just had some office space so it is great to have the retail space back here on the Island," said Claire Palmer, gallery manager at the Centre for Craft.

The Centre for Craft opened its doors to the new location at 98 Water Street on June 5th. (John Robertson/CBC) Iconic P.E.I. images from foxes to lighthouses pop up in the crafty creations. (John Robertson/CBC)

The art for sale on display is all made on Prince Edward Island.

PEI Crafts Council juried members can have pieces included in the gallery.

The PEI Crafts Council's new Centre for Craft includes office and learning spaces. (John Robertson/CBC) Classes in the learning space will include business workshops for artists to help improve other aspects of their careers. (John Robertson/CBC)

They also have room for educational classes on the second floor, where people can sign up for workshops.

These are open to the public and designed to help artisans and crafters further their careers.

'We have a really good variety,' says Claire Palmer, of the diverse range of arts and crafts at the centre. (John Robertson/CBC) Unique handmade pieces of jewellery are some of the pieces on display. (John Robertson/CBC)

"Right now, we are showcasing over 40 Island artisans here in the gallery so we have potters, woodworkers, textile artists and jewellers," Palmer said. "So we have a really good variety."

Red-haired girls with pigtails also pop up within the art that covers the walls of the gallery space. (John Robertson/CBC) Some of the crafts feature repurposed materials like this insect with a metal spatula for a back. (John Robertson/CBC)

"The Island has so much great talent here, there are so many great artisans and it just showcases their work."

