Crab boat damaged after crash at Red Point Rock

A crab boat has been damaged after it struck Red Point Rock, near Souris, P.E.I., Saturday afternoon.

The rock formation is well-known to local fishermen and is considered dangerous.

Jeffrey MacNeill, a volunteer firefighter, was one of the first to arrive at the accident scene.

The boat had between four and five crew members and was towed back to shore, MacNeill said. The process took several hours.

No one was injured, MacNeill said.

The boat was damaged. (Submitted by Jeffrey MacNeill)

MacNeill said technical issues on the vessel and fog in the area may have contributed to the accident.

"They were having some electronic problems and they [were] coming up to shore in the fog and basically they hit Red Point Rock," MacNeill said.

"It's kind of a bad story with a very good ending. Everybody's safe and the vessel can be fixed."

