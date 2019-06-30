Crab boat damaged after crash at Red Point Rock
'It's kind of a bad story with a very good ending'
A crab boat has been damaged after it struck Red Point Rock, near Souris, P.E.I., Saturday afternoon.
The rock formation is well-known to local fishermen and is considered dangerous.
Jeffrey MacNeill, a volunteer firefighter, was one of the first to arrive at the accident scene.
The boat had between four and five crew members and was towed back to shore, MacNeill said. The process took several hours.
No one was injured, MacNeill said.
MacNeill said technical issues on the vessel and fog in the area may have contributed to the accident.
"They were having some electronic problems and they [were] coming up to shore in the fog and basically they hit Red Point Rock," MacNeill said.
"It's kind of a bad story with a very good ending. Everybody's safe and the vessel can be fixed."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.