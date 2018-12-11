P.E.I. Greens and Liberals tied in latest CRA poll

The Green and Liberal parties on Prince Edward Island are separated by one percentage point in the latest poll by Corporate Research Associates.

The results show only minimal movement compared to the company's poll in August.

The CRA poll, based on phone calls to 604 Islanders from Nov. 2 to 19, puts the Green Party on top with the support of 37 per cent of decided voters, one point ahead of the governing Liberals.

The Progressive Conservatives sit at 20 per cent, with no change from the last poll. The NDP has six per cent support.

Among decided voters, the poll is considered accurate within 6.7 percentage points.

According to the poll, 32 per cent of Island voters are undecided, refused to state their voting preference or don't plan to vote. The number of undecided increased by three percentage points since August.

Government satisfaction increases

The poll found 57 per cent of Islanders are satisfied with the current Liberal government under Premier Wade MacLauchlan, which is up from 49 per cent three months ago.

The percentage of Islanders dissatisfied with government decreased to 38 per cent in November, from 48 per cent in August.

The poll also shows Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker remains Islanders' preference for premier over MacLauchlan.

The poll was done after James Aylward stepped down as PC leader.

The margin of error for party satisfaction and preference for premier is four percentage points.

