P.E.I. PCs surge under new leader, Greens hold lead: Poll

P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative Party got the post-leadership convention bump it was hoping for, according to the latest poll from Corporate Research Associates, and it left the Green Party with a clear lead.

Tory support jumped from 20 per cent in November to 29 per cent in February.

Green supporters appeared to be unimpressed with Dennis King's winning of the PC leadership. Green support in the poll was unchanged at 38 per cent in February. The PC bump came at the expense of the Liberals, whose support fell from 36 per cent to 27 per cent.

The undecided vote remains high, rising slightly to 26 per cent, up from 23 per cent.

The poll was taken from Feb 4-24, a time when the PCs were in the spotlight twice: once for the leadership convention on Feb. 9, and again when King was criticized for some of his historical tweets on Feb. 15.

The poll reached 301 Islanders by telephone, giving an overall margin of error of 5.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20 and a margin of error for decided voters of 6.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

