I'm not dead yet: CRA tells P.E.I. man he died in June

A P.E.I. man was shocked earlier this month to learn the Canada Revenue Agency considered him to be a dead man.

Joe Gallant learned of the error when he returned to his Summerside home from work and collected his mail. In the pile was a letter addressed to the estate of the late Joseph Gallant.

"Once I opened the letter and saw that it was my name, my Social Insurance Number, my birthday, then I immediately called the phone numbers that were on the paper," said Gallant.

"When I realized that it was actually me that they believed passed away I had a little meltdown."

Help from his MP

The mix-up had immediate financial consequences. The letter was demanding the return of GST and family allowance payments for July, because as far as CRA was concerned Gallant had died in June.

The phone call did not immediately sort the matter out, so he visited his local MP's office and they took on the case.

"I was thinking, how long is it going to take to prove that I'm actually alive?" he said.

No international travel

Gallant was told this has happened before. He has been getting regular updates from the MP's office.

"Right now, from what I understand, with the CRA I am proven to be alive again, and as far as I know I'll be entitled to my taxes again," he said.

He is still not entirely alive yet, however. He has been told not to travel outside of Canada. If he does, records of his death could flag his passport as being stolen, and his attempt to return to Canada could be treated as a case of identity theft.

Gallant is planning trips to Boston and Spain. He is hopeful everything will be sorted out before his departure date.

