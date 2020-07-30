CPL players, coaches, staff in P.E.I. bubble all test negative for COVID-19

The Canadian Premier League has announced the results of COVID-19 testing of the soccer players, coaches and league staff participating in the league's shortened season in Charlottetown.

All 276 tests done on P.E.I. on the weekend have come back negative.

Members of the CPL arrived in Charlottetown on Saturday and are currently quarantined at the Delta Prince Edward. They had all been in self-isolation for at least 14 days before arriving on the Island and had had a minimum of two negative COVID-19 tests, says a news release released Tuesday morning.

They will be retested later this week and then every week during the season, which the CPL is calling The Island Games.

CPL members will not have any contact with the public while on the Island, and there will be no spectators allowed at the games being held on the University of Prince Edward Island's field.

Play begins Thursday with 2019 season finalists Forge FC from Hamilton and Cavalry FC from Calgary facing off at 2 pm AT.

