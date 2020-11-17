CPHO to update Islanders on COVID-19
P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, will provide the weekly update on the COVID-19 situation Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
The briefing will be livestreamed here on the CBC website as well as the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
There are four active COVID-19 cases in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.