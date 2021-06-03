2 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., says CPHO

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office reported two new cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. Thursday afternoon.

Both people recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada and tested positive through routine testing, the written release said.

One person is in their 20s and the other is between the age of 10 and 19. The release said that case is not school-related.

The two cases are not related, the release said, and both individuals are self-isolating.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and six are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

