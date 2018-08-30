More cheese please: Cows Creamery gets $2.6M from feds to expand processing
Expansion expected to create 15 new jobs by 2023, government says
Cows Creamery on P.E.I. is getting funding from the federal government to expand its processing capacity for cheese.
Island MPs Lawrence MacAulay and Sean Casey announced Thursday that Cows will get up to $1.8 million from the Dairy Processing Investment Fund, along with $800,000 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.
The first stage of the expansion, for 20,000 square feet, already got underway earlier this year. Now an additional 5,000 square feet will be added.
The expansion will increase freezer, cooler and dry storage space and modernize cheese production lines, Cows vice president Chad Heron said in a news release.
The expansion is expected to create 15 new jobs by 2023, the release said.
"This will allow Cows to fulfill larger and more frequent orders with increased efficiency, while also setting a solid foundation for continued growth of new products and customers," Heron said.
Higher demand for milk
The expansion will result in lower production costs and more demand for milk from Island dairy producers, the release said.
MacAulay, the federal agriculture minister, has been touring the country meeting with farmers, processors and industry leaders.
Cows is the 14th Canadian dairy processor to receive money from the investment fund, the release said. The company was founded in 1983 and began producing cheese in 2007.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.