Cow statue at Charlottetown Airport sent packing

A life-size cow statue that has greeted travellers arriving at Charlottetown Airport for more than a decade has been given the gate.

The beloved bovine, affectionately known as Wowie, was situated near the baggage carousel and has been a popular prop for tourists snapping photos of their arrival on P.E.I.

But no longer.

In an email statement, Charlottetown Airport Authority CEO Doug Newson said the cow had to go to make room for renovations.

"This project, which will provide a refreshing new look to the arrivals area, combined with our capacity constraints in the peak the summer months, unfortunately meant that it was time for the cow to be relocated from YYG," he said.

The cow statue was a popular prop for travellers posing in photos of their arrival to P.E.I. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The statue is owned by P.E.I. ice cream maker Cows Inc.

Marketing director Mary Beth Malone said Wowie's departure has caused an outpouring of affection on social media.

"People from all around the world were sharing their memories of how Wowie at the airport was when they realized that they were on Prince Edward Island, and all the great memories that they had seeing her there," she said.

Wowie has been taken back to the Cows Creamery store, while company officials figure out a new permanent home for here, Malone said.

"It's almost like the end of an era ... and it's nice to hear that she has had such a positive impact."