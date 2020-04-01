Province announces $1M COVID-19 Special Situation Fund

P.E.I. has announced a COVID-19 Special Situation Fund for those who do not qualify for any other perviously announced provincial or federal support programs.



Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Steven Myers said the $1 million fund will be available to individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations.

"This fund is for the most urgent situations," Myers said. "This is not a time for you to game the system."

In an earlier news briefing Thursday, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced one new case of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 22 cases.

The newest case is a Queens County man in his 50s who travelled internationally. Morrison said the man self-isolated upon his return and is at home and doing well.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Myers announced heightened COVID-19 screening and enforcement measures at the Confederation Bridge starting Wednesday evening.

Travellers were told they would be turned away if the nature of their travel was not essential.

Myers said the new measures were the strongest yet and are being implemented to support the chief public health officer's orders.

Three of P.E.I.'s 22 cases are considered to be recovered.

More to come.

