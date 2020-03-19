P.E.I. premier, cabinet to provide COVID-19 update Thursday evening
News briefing to begin at 5 p.m.
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and members of his cabinet are expected to provide a news briefing at 5 p.m. Thursday.
A news release sent Thursday afternoon said members of cabinet will be "providing more information on actions being taken to support Islanders."
At a news briefing earlier in the day, P.E.I.'s chief medical officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced the second case of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
Government-run liquor and cannabis stores closed Thursday, but Morrison said further details on alternate access are coming soon.
In their briefing on Wednesday, King and his ministers announced additional supports for Island workers and child-care centres.
More to come.
