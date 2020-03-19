P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and members of his cabinet are expected to provide a news briefing at 5 p.m. Thursday.

A news release sent Thursday afternoon said members of cabinet will be "providing more information on actions being taken to support Islanders."

At a news briefing earlier in the day, P.E.I.'s chief medical officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced the second case of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Government-run liquor and cannabis stores closed Thursday, but Morrison said further details on alternate access are coming soon.

In their briefing on Wednesday, King and his ministers announced additional supports for Island workers and child-care centres.

More to come.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

