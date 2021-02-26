No new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. after thousands of tests processed

On the first day of tight new public health restrictions to contain two COVID-19 clusters, Prince Edward Islanders got some good news Monday afternoon: No new cases have been identified since Sunday evening.

"A total of 6,632 COVID-19 tests were completed on Saturday and Sunday," said a provincial government release issued just after 3 p.m. AT. "This includes 2,250 results from the Three Oaks Clinic in Summerside, which was set up for targeted testing of young people in the area.

"All results so far are negative, and an additional 1,600 results are still pending."

Since there are no new cases, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is not planning to hold a media briefing Monday, the news release said. Her regular weekly briefing will take place on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. AT, the usual time.

There will be a government briefing Monday at 4:30 p.m. AT, however. Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay will provide an update on "COVID-19 supports for Islanders." It will be carried here and on the CBC Prince Edward Island Facebook page.

The news comes on the first day of a three-day period of enhanced public health measures intended to slow transmission of the coronavirus after outbreaks in Summerside and Charlottetown late last week.

"There are currently 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the province; all are self-isolating and being followed daily by public health," said Monday's news release. "Over 190 people have been identified as close contacts of the cases."

People line up in their vehicles for testing in Slemon Park, just outside of Summerside, after three cases were announced last week. (Submitted by Bill Schurman)

Officials feared the virus that causes COVID-19 might be spreading among asymptomatic teens and young adults, so Premier Dennis King and Morrison's office brought in what they called "Alert Level Red measures with modifications."

Schools across P.E.I. have shut, non-essential businesses are closed to the public, and private and organized gatherings are being strongly discouraged.

Meanwhile, testing is being ramped up at several locations, especially for those who visited sites of potential public exposure in the last two weeks.

More from CBC P.E.I.