P.E.I. confirms 1 new case of COVID-19, for total of 102 since March 2020

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island.

This is P.E.I.'s 102nd case since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The new case is a woman in her 20s who has been self-isolating since arriving from outside the Atlantic region. Contact tracing is complete.

"There's one other person who will also be isolating," Morrison told CBC News.

Morrison said the woman, who travelled to the province by vehicle, was tested Wednesday.

P.E.I. also recorded one COVID-19 case recovery Thursday, leaving the active count at eight cases.

Region at a glance

Word of the latest case came after P.E.I. announced four new cases on Wednesday, all travel-related.

Neighbouring New Brunswick reported 24 new cases on Thursday. This comes after the province announced 31 cases on Wednesday and 27 on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia announced four new cases on Thursday and Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases for the second day in a row.

To cut down on transmission from the other Atlantic provinces, the province has withdrawn from the Atlantic bubble until at least Jan. 25. That means anyone coming into P.E.I. from other parts of Canada must isolate for two weeks while monitoring for symptoms.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.