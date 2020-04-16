Federal government must 'save Main Street' from COVID-19

Federal Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly says the federal government absolutely has to "save Main Street" as the COVID-19 pandemic hits businesses hard.

Joly took part in a video conference call with more than 85 P.E.I. business owners Wednesday evening.

"I know these are very, very anxious times. My spouse is the owner of a small business," Joly told Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce members.

"It hits close to home."

The chamber hosted the event with the federal cabinet minister and Charlottetown MP Sean Casey.

The hour-long event was hosted on the Zoom platform.

'A real challenge'

Dawn Binns, president of the Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce and the moderator of the event, said the goal of the video conference call was not only to provide clarity about federal government program already in place, but to highlight some of the challenges and gaps.

Dawn Binns, left, president of the Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce and Federal Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly took part in a video conference call with chamber members and P.E.I. business leaders Wednesday evening. (CBC)

Binns said Jolie acknowledged there is more to do.

"There's still sectors — seasonal, tourism, specific industries — that are going to have particular challenges over the coming months," said Binns.

Binns said business owners have dusted off the shock over the mass closures caused by the global pandemic and are eager to get back to work. She said P.E.I.'s strong economy before COVID-19 should help the Island rebound from these unprecedented times.

"While this has been a real challenge, I'd like to think and I do believe that continued momentum is going to help," she said.

During the question and answer session portion, Binns asked on behalf of a member if the federal government is looking at honouring front-line workers.

'Everyday heroes'

Joly said some provinces have already announced top ups for essential workers, from those who work in grocery stores to peoplein private long-term care homes. She said the prime minister is in talks with the provinces to do more.

An area outside Sobeys in Stratford is cordoned off for shoppers to line up if the store is full. Federal Minister Melanie Joly says essential workers from those who work in grocery stores to private long-term care homes are our everyday heroes. (Submitted by Sobeys)

"While we need to protect them, while providing them with the right medical equipment and personal protective equipment, we also need to make sure that we reward the fact that they are taking risks in terms of their own health," said Joly.

"They are our everyday heroes right now."

Casey said it's important that MPs hear about any challenges or gaps in current programs. He said those challenges are discussed during nightly caucus calls with the MPs and cabinet ministers.

"Many of the tweaks that you've seen over the course of this pandemic have been as a result of the input provided on those calls, and the input that we provide on those calls comes from conversations like this one."

The chamber plans more of these video conferencing sessions in the weeks ahead.

Joly said these are dire times but she told P.E.I. business owners to not lose faith.

"My word to you is keep it up and trust the future. We will be there helping you cross the bridge. We will provide you with the right support to make sure that you can get on the other shore and things will get brighter," said Jolie.

