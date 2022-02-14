P.E.I. newcomers get extra help from new Holland College position

It's a tough job keeping up with changing COVID-19 protocols — a job made even harder if English is not your first language.

A new position at Holland College is intended to make it easier for newcomer students to make sure they have the information needed to follow the rules and stay healthy.

Ann Ramsay is the resource and outreach teacher with the Holland College language instruction for newcomers, or LINC program, which teaches English as an additional language.

"It has been an evolving, changing scenario," Ramsay said of COVID-19 in the province.

"Our director felt that it was important to keep on top of it and have the information out to the students as quickly as possible, and help them get their vaccinations and their boosters."

Holland College created the position when the school started opening up for in-person learning again. Along with helping students, Ramsay also helps teachers keep their students up to date on the latest protocols for the school and the province.

They just want to be part of Canada, to be Canadian. — Ann Ramsay, Holland College

She said moving to a new country during a pandemic has been especially tough for some students.

"A majority of our students have come from places like refugee camps and life has been hard," she said. "And they come thinking 'Oh, I am in Canada now. I am safe.' And then to have this happen to them, it has been a struggle for many of them."

Ramsay helps students book vaccines and sometimes even goes with them. She also assists with regular life tasks — including help with renting a home, grocery shopping and banking.

"Basically, life in Canada," she said.

Overall, Ramsay said the students she has been working with have really embraced what needed to be done with COVID-19.

"The uptake of our students has been amazing," said Ramsay. "They just want to be part of Canada, to be Canadian."