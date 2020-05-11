No sharing food, and sleepovers discouraged except under one condition, Morrison says

If you have friends over to watch a movie, stay as far apart as possible, don't eat from the same popcorn bowl, and send them home at the end of the night, Dr. Heather Morrison said at her Monday briefing.

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer clarified some specific guidelines after restrictions were eased on Friday.

Households are now allowed to host up to five people from different households indoors. Households are also allowed to extend their unit to one or two people, such as aunts, uncles, grandparents or close friends, who provide emotional or physical support, that they can hug.

The relaxed rules apply only to personal gatherings, not businesses, Morrison said. And it's important to maintain physical distancing as much as possible.

She cited the following examples:

Food, like movie snacks, should not be shared and dinners should not be served buffet style.

Sleepovers from different households are discouraged, unless it is with the person the household has been extended to.

Outdoor and indoor playdates may be planned, but toys and sports equipment should not be shared.

Don't visit people if you are feeling ill, and be mindful that elderly people and those with underlying health issues are most at risk.

Morrison said it's important to ask about people's comfort levels and respect their boundaries.

"Although many people are very excited about the relaxation of public health measures, please be aware that it is still a very scary time for others."

Morrison said there were a couple of concerns raised last weekend about physical distancing. Since the public health orders were put in place seven weeks ago, there have been 102 warnings issued, 16 charges laid and more than 250 complaints received through the Chief Public Health Office, crime stoppers or police.

"It would be unfortunate if we go too quickly without caution and we impact our whole summer."

